Jio AirFiber will change the internet speed, will be available in GB not MB: Everything you need to know

Jio AirFiber: If you want super fast internet at your doorsteps, then just wait for a few more days as Jio is coming up with the new AirFiber. The company claims to bring superfast internet speed to wireless devices and the main highlight will be that you will get 1 Gbps internet speed (Jio Airfiber speed).

Reliance introduced the Jio AirFiber in its AGM meeting which took place last year (2023) and now it looks like the company is all set to bring the technology to the Indian market. Let us know more about the upcoming technology in the world of telecom.

When will Jio AirFiber start its service in the nation?

The telecom giant claims that the JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wired connection. All you have to do is to plug it in, turn it on, and it will start with the services.

You will get a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet by using the True 5G. With JioAirFiber, it will be easy to quickly connect to the internet at your home or office through Gigabit-speed Internet.

There are two options which are available in Jio Air Fiber

It is worth mentioning that right now users could use the 5G internet only on their smartphones, with the new service of AirFiber, users will be able to use the latest and fastest internet and connectivity features in other devices as well.

How will the user be able to use the latest AirFiber?

Users will have to install a new 5G SIM in Jio AirFiber, after which the internet service could be used. It is just like any other JioFiber service but with an even higher speed.

Users will also get two options in Jio Air Fiber- one where you could turn on the net by using cable and can also take advantage of wireless. Another is, the user will be will able to shift the wireless Jio Air Fiber device anywhere with ease.

Although there is nothing mentioned on Jio’s website at the time of writing, we expect the service to arrive in the market by the second half of the year. Further, we are waiting for the company to make the official announcement for the upcoming service.

