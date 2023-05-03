Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Why did Samsung blocked ChatGPT use on company-owned devices?

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Published on: May 03, 2023
Samsung

Samsung has reportedly blocked the use of generative AI tools like ChatGPT on company-owned and non-company-owned devices running on the internal networks. As per the report, the decision has apparently been taken after sensitive data from Samsung was accidentally leaked to ChatGPT last month. The rule would only apply to devices which are issued by Samsung to its workers. Consumers and others that own Samsung phones, laptops and other connected devices would not be impacted.

According to the earlier reports, soon after Samsung's semiconductor division started allowing engineers to use ChatGPT, workers leaked secret info to it on at least three occasions. Now, the company has banned ChatGPT and other AI services like Microsoft's Bing and Google's Bard on computers, tablets and phones in the company.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

As per the memo seen by Bloomberg, the restriction would be temporary, lasting until it builds "security measures to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI to enhance employees' productivity and efficiency".

In the aftermath of the data leak, Samsung also asked staff using generative AI tools elsewhere "not to submit any company-related information or personal data", which could disclose its intellectual property, according to the memo.

ChatGPT's data policy states that, unless users explicitly opt out, it uses its prompts to train its models. Samsung is said to be developing its own in-house AI tools for "software development and translation".

