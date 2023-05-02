Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Google announces 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' who are using technology

Applications for the second edition of the programme are open until June 4. Additionally, selected participants will receive support from experts and mentors both from Google and external networks in areas such as technology, product strategy, people, growth and fundraising.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 18:52 IST
Google
Image Source : PIXABAY Google

Google HAS announced the second edition of its 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society. The three-month programme includes workshops, mentorship and access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.

"The programme includes specific modules to support women entrepreneurs in areas such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent and tapping networks for help, with the intention of building confidence where cultural conditioning can sometimes create self-doubt," said Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India.

Applications for the second edition of the programme are open until June 4. Additionally, selected participants will receive support from experts and mentors both from Google and external networks in areas such as technology, product strategy, people, growth and fundraising.

The programme also includes access to Google's global network of mentors, investors and industry leaders. The first cohort that recently graduated, included startups working on a range of innovative solutions, such as AI-powered diagnostic tools for healthcare, an app for menstrual hygiene management, a platform for rural artisans to sell their products online and many more.

"The programme is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to receive support and guidance as they navigate the challenges of scaling their startups," said Ravindranath.

ALSO READ: No more spam calls and messages: TRAI implements new rule based on AI

Related Stories
Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Did Google copy ChatGPT to train 'Bard' chatbot?

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google brings 'About this result' feature in 9 Indian languages to fight misinformation

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google starts testing Blue check marks for verified Ads: Know more

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google brings 'speaker separation' in Meet for Pixel 7 devices

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Is Google planning another round of layoffs? Here’s what CEO Sundar Pichai said

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents by July 2023: All you need to know

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google releases Chrome security update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Google Meet to let users turn off video feeds from other participants

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai brings 'Google DeepMind' to build AI systems

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sundar Pichai took home $226 million in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google AI chatbot Bard now helps people generate, debug code

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google introduces feature to allow users co-present slides in Meet: Deets inside

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google Messages: The auto-organizing categories mysteriously vanished

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google took action against over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms in 2022

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google Docs now let you add emoji reactions to comments | Check how

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

Google to split ringtone and notification volume in Android devices

ALSO READ: Demand for AI jobs in India are up by 11% amid talent scarcity

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News