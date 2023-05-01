No more spam calls and messages: TRAI implements new rule based on AI

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK TRAI brings new AI spam filter to STOP fake calls and messages

Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) has finally implemented the most awaited change in the rules for fake calls, promotional calls and fake/push SMS which will be applicable from today onwards- from May 1, 2023. TRAI will be setting up an AI filter to stop these calls and SMSes which will safeguard the user from daily spam calls and messages.

The telecom authority has directed all organisations and companies to install artificial intelligence spam filters in their smartphone call and message services. This filter will help the device identify pesky calls and SMSes.

How will the new AI filter help in removing spam calls and messages?

The AI filter will help the smartphone user to escape from fake and promotional calls which take a lot of space and distract the user too. Telecom companies Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel have already announced that they will start the AI filter service soon (timeline not specified yet). We expect that the feature will start working from today onwards.

Call ID Feature: When will it be available?

It has been stated that TRAI has been working to stop fake calls and messages for a while now. These are the easiest way to con any user and cheat mobile customers by taking their money from their accounts, hacking their data and more.

What is TRAI doing to stop these scams?

TRAI has been demanding that telecom operators stop promotional calls on 10-digit numbers. The telecom regulatory is further looking for an option to bring the caller ID feature which will display the photo and name of the caller on the mobile phone- so that the user may know who is calling, and if the person is an actual person or not.

Telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance JIO are hesitating to bring the new AI technology on their network, due to privacy concerns. But, there is no official information regarding the same. Also, it has been noted that only an AI filter will be implemented from May 1 to stop pesky calls and messages on the customer’s number.

