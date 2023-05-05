Friday, May 05, 2023
     
Fortnite gaming platform now available on Amazon Luna, Fire TV

Image Source : FORTNITE Fortnite on Amazon Luna and Fire TV

Amazon has recently announced that Fortnite, the popular online video game is now available to play for Fire TV customers in Canada, the US, the UK, and Germany through the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. Amazon Prime members can also start playing the game as part of their Prime membership and all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free 7-day trial of Luna+, it added.

In a blog post-Amazon said, "Luna customers in the US, Canada, Germany and the UK can now play any Fortnite game modes like Battle Royale and Creative on devices they already own, including Fire TV smart TVs and tablets, and streaming media players, laptops and via a browser on mobile devices."

Daniel Rausch, vice president, of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services said, "Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the US and we're thrilled to bring the title to the service."

He further added, "We're committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware." 

Furthermore, the company has recommended an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience, which is necessary for playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

ALSO READ: Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

ALSO READ: 5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Inputs from IANS

