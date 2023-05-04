Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 13:53 IST
Google, Blue verified, verification badge, tech news
Image Source : FILE Google Blue verified check marks on email senders

After Twitter, Google has announced to display of a Blue checkmark next to a sender's name to verify their identity and minimise scams, which are free at the moment. It was back in 2021 when the company introduced Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail, which is a feature that requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails.

In an official statement, the company said: "Building upon that feature, users will now see a checkmark icon for senders that have adopted BIMI. This will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators."

The feature has been rolled out and is now available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, along with users with personal Google accounts. Companies that have adopted BIMI will automatically receive the checkmark.

The tech giant said, "Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust."

It further added, "This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone."

The Blue check mark comes to Google after Elon Musk removed all legacy Blue badges on the platform, and now charges Rs 900 a month (Rs 9,400 a year) from individual users for Blue ticks and $1,000 from organisations for Gold ticks.

Meta is also testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook for $11.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on mobile.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta announced that a "Meta Verified" account will grant the verified badge to the users, which will increase the visibility on the platforms, prioritised customer support, and more.

The feature was rolled out to Australia and New Zealand in February and will arrive in more countries "soon".

ALSO READ: WhatsApp bans over 47 lakh bad accounts from India in March 2023

ALSO READ: Why did Samsung block ChatGPT use on company-owned devices?

Inputs from IANS

