Monday, May 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp bans over 47 lakh bad accounts from India in March 2023

WhatsApp bans over 47 lakh bad accounts from India in March 2023

WhatsApp's spokesperson said, "This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform."

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2023 18:35 IST
whatsapp, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp bans record over 47 lakh bad accounts in India in March

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platfrom has banned a record of over 47 lakh bad accounts from the Indian market in the month of March (2023). The action was taken in compliance with the new IT Rules of 2021. Between March 1 and March 31, approximately 4,715,906 WhatsApp accounts were banned and 1,659,385 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users, stated WhatsApp in its monthly compliance report.

The popular messaging platform with nearly 500 million users in the country, received another record 4,720 complaint reports in March in the country, and the records 'actioned' were 585.

The spokesperson of WhatsApp said, "This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform."

Also, the company stated that the orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee between March 1 and March 31 were 3, and orders complied with were also 3.

Meanwhile, in a bid to empower millions of Indian social media users, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) that will look into their concerns regarding content and other issues.

The newly-formed panel, a move to strengthen the country's digital laws to tame the Big Tech companies, will look into appeals by users against decisions of social media platforms.

The IT Ministry last month notified to establish three GACs as required under the recently amended IT Rules, 2021.

Related Stories
Third-party android apps to help you change the way you use WhatsApp

Third-party android apps to help you change the way you use WhatsApp

6 must have video calling apps on your smartphone to ease your work

6 must have video calling apps on your smartphone to ease your work

How to book LPG cylinder through whatsApp; Check details here

How to book LPG cylinder through whatsApp; Check details here

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar releases alleged WhatsApp chats with THESE leaders | CHECK HERE

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar releases alleged WhatsApp chats with THESE leaders | CHECK HERE

WhatsApp now allowing to add descriptions to forwarded messages: Know more

WhatsApp now allowing to add descriptions to forwarded messages: Know more

Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

Meta prepares fresh round of layoffs beginning today, to cut around 4,000 high-skilled jobs

WhatsApp to let you save the 'disappearing' messages soon

WhatsApp to let you save the 'disappearing' messages soon

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information on iOS

How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

How to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple phones? Here are the tips

WhatsApp declares multiple device feature: Memes flood the internet

WhatsApp declares multiple device feature: Memes flood the internet

WhatsApp launches ‘chat lock’ to increase privacy: Know more

WhatsApp launches ‘chat lock’ to increase privacy: Know more

WhatsApp to launch 'reply with message' feature within call notifications | Check how it works

WhatsApp to launch 'reply with message' feature within call notifications | Check how it works

WhatsApp starts rolling out 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets | Know more

WhatsApp starts rolling out 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets | Know more

In a major push towards an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified some amendments aimed at protecting the rights of 'Digital Nagriks'.

ALSO READ: Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

ALSO READ: WhatsApp starts rolling out 'side-by-side' feature on Android tablets | Know more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News