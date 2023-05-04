Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. 5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

The ASP (average selling price) reached an all-time high of $265 and the share of higher-priced smartphones ($600 and above) increased to 11 per cent compared to 4 per cent a year ago.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 17:15 IST
5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India
Image Source : PIXABAY 5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India

5G smartphone share increased to 45 per cent in India in the March quarter, up from 31 per cent in the same period last year, led by Samsung which accounted for more than a quarter of the 5G smartphone shipments. A report from the International Data Corporation showed that 31 million smartphones were shipped in the country in the first quarter, a decline of 16 per cent (year-over-year), and the lowest first-quarter shipments in four years.

Consumer demand remained sluggish amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions and inventory levels were elevated because of high stocking in the second half of 2022.

Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, "5G smartphones continue to increase penetration in the low-end price segment and we should expect a strong 5G play in the $150-$300 segment in the second half this year as high-end 4G models vacate the space."

India Tv - 5G

Image Source : FREEPIK5G

The ASP (average selling price) reached an all-time high of USD 265 and the share of higher-priced smartphones (USD 600 and above) increased to 11 per cent compared to 4 per cent a year ago. Shipments to online channels dropped significantly, as offline channels were backed by new model launches and attractive channel promotions in Q1, the report mentioned.

Samsung climbed to the top slot after more than five years, supported by the launch of affordable 5G smartphones and the Galaxy S23 series, followed by vivo which continued to build on its omnichannel portfolio and OPPO (including OnePlus), while Xiaomi slipped to the fourth slot.

India's smartphone market is expected to see flat growth in 2023, the report said.

Related Stories
Huawei, ZTE should not be allowed to participate in 5G rollout in India: CAIT

Huawei, ZTE should not be allowed to participate in 5G rollout in India: CAIT

India, US, Israel collaborating in 5G network: Official

India, US, Israel collaborating in 5G network: Official

5G auction to be held on schedule, within stipulated timeline: Vaishnaw

5G auction to be held on schedule, within stipulated timeline: Vaishnaw

India's 5G rollout likely by Aug-Sep; here's how it's set to change the way we live

India's 5G rollout likely by Aug-Sep; here's how it's set to change the way we live

PM Modi says 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to Indian economy

PM Modi says 5G technology will contribute $450 billion to Indian economy

5G to make India a global hub for supply chain and R&D- Know more

5G to make India a global hub for supply chain and R&D- Know more

5G spectrum auction: Bid increases after 37 rounds, bidder will pay Rs 1,50,130 crore: Know more

5G spectrum auction: Bid increases after 37 rounds, bidder will pay Rs 1,50,130 crore: Know more

India set to get 5G this month: Here is everything you must know

India set to get 5G this month: Here is everything you must know

Reliance Jio touches 600 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi

Reliance Jio touches 600 Mbps 5G speed in Delhi

India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries as well: Nirmala Sitharaman | VIDEO

India's 5G is indigenous; can provide to other countries as well: Nirmala Sitharaman | VIDEO

'We have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world in 5G era': PM Modi on smart law and order system

'We have to be 10 steps ahead of crime world in 5G era': PM Modi on smart law and order system

ALSO READ: Why did Samsung block ChatGPT use on company-owned devices?

ALSO READ: Nothing announces to release its Phone (2)

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News