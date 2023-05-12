Jio offers 40GB bonus data on selected plans: Know the details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio plans

Reliance Jio, India's top tech company with the largest customer base, is offering 40 GB of bonus data to its users through select plans. Jio offers a diverse range of plans tailored to its customers' needs. Some plans come with an additional 40 GB of data to provide further value to its users.

Earlier this year, during the start of IPL 2023, Reliance Jio unveiled several cricket plans for its users. These plans provide 3 GB of daily data, unlimited calling, and 5G benefits. Additionally, customers can receive up to 40 GB of bonus data through these plans. The purpose of these generous offers is to enable users to enjoy IPL matches and streaming content on the Jio Cinema app. The respective plans are available at various pricing - Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 999.

Jio 3GB Daily Data Plan Details

About the Rs 219 plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 219 plan offers daily unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 3 GB of data to its users. The plan also comes with a 14-day free subscription to Jio apps. Additionally, those who have received Jio's 5G welcome offer, can access 5G data on this plan at no extra cost.

About the Rs 399 plan

Jio's Rs 399 plan offers 3 GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Jio apps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

About the Rs 999 plan

Jio's priciest plan is the Rs 999 plan, which includes 40 GB of bonus data. The plan offers 3 GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day, which will be valid for 84 days.

