Unlocking Delhi 'illogical', traders urge CM to review decision

Though the unlocking process in Delhi has begun on Monday, traders' body here showed deep disappointment over the government's move, requesting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to review the decision.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in its appeal to Kejriwal said there is no meaning of the decision for about 15 lakh traders in Delhi as they are still not allowed to operate their business activities.

Citing Delhi government's order, CAIT said only construction activities and factories have been allowed to open but the markets will remain closed till June 7 till 5 a.m. and the traders of Delhi have no choice but to wait for one more week.

"Without having markets open, how the construction activities will be operative in absence of required building material and other items," said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General CAIT.

Likewise, Khandelwal said, the factories will also face the same music since raw material required by them for production will also be not available because the markets in Delhi are closed.

It is to be remembered that construction activities, factories and shops are synonymous to each other, Khandelwal pointed out.

Despite being much larger state than Delhi and the positivity rate also comparatively high, Khandelwal further said, neighbouring Uttar Pradesh has allowed all business activities to open during working hours from Monday.

"But Delhi, which has positivity rate of almost 1.5 per cent and less than 900 cases per day, has preferred to keep the markets closed without realising the miseries being faced by Delhi traders on account of closure of shops past more than one month."

The CAIT also said that concern of keeping Covid under control is appreciable but at the same time a judicious decision was anticipated where markets could have been opened with staggered timings and classifying Delhi trade into wholesale and retail verticals while observing Covid safety protocols.

"There could have been other options also but sadly the Delhi government did not consult the traders nor representations given by various trade associations were considered."

