Budget 2020: When, where and how to watch Economic Survey 2020 Live

Budget 2020: The Economic Survey is a comprehensive report card on the economy. The Economic Survey for fiscal 2019-2020 will be presented a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2020 on January 31 (tomorrow). Economic Survey 2020, prepared by Government of India's Chief Economic Advisor will be tabled in both the house of Parliament. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian is the current CEA.

The Chief Economic Advisor and his team prepare Economic Survey and later it is presented in both houses of Parliament a day before the announcement of the Union Budget.

As per tradition, the Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in both houses of Parliament by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31, which will be followed by a press conference addressed by CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and his team at 1:45 pm in New Delhi.

The Economic Survey, which is an annual document of the finance ministry, offers more than just a snapshot of the various sectors of the economy and the overall economic scenario. It also highlights the performance of the economy and suggests policy changes the government should explore.

When Economic Survey 2020 will be released?

Economic Survey 2020 will be released around noon tomorrow.

When and Where to watch Economic Survey 2020 Live?

Economic Survey 2020 will be presented on January 31 ahead of Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1. All UPDATES of Economic Survey 2020 can be followed on the official website of India Tv News – https://www.indiatvnews.com/business-news.

Viewers can also watch the live telecast of the Economic Survey 2019-20 on India TV channel.

Economic Survey 2020 Live Streaming:

You can tune into IndiaTV to watch Economic Survey 2020 presentation live and updates on your TV. Just in case you are not near a Television set, you can watch Economic Survey Live on:

YOUTUBE

Economic survey 2020 PDF Download

You can download the Economic survey 2020 in PDF format on the official “https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/” tomorrow after the Survey is tabled in the Parliament. Each and every detail of the Economic Survey 2020 will be uploaded on this portal tomorrow (January 31).

