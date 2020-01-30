Budget 2020: Economic Survey 2020 to be out tomorrow. Here's all you need to know!

Union Budget 2020: The Economic Survey of India for 2019-2020 will be presented a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2020 on January 31 (tomorrow). Economic Survey 2020, prepared by Government of India's Chief Economic Advisor will be tabled in both houses of the Parliament. Krishnamurthy V Subramanian is the current CEA.

As per tradition, the Economic Survey 2019-20 will be tabled in both houses of Parliament by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31, which will be followed by a press conference addressed by CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian and his team at 1:45 pm in New Delhi.

Here's all you need to know about Economic Survey:

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is a comprehensive report card on the economy. The Economic Survey, which is an annual document of the finance ministry, offers more than just a snapshot of the various sectors of the economy and the overall economic scenario. It also highlights the performance of the economy and suggests policy changes the government should explore.

The Economic Survey also talks about the impact of climate change, agriculture and employment on the country's economy.

The Economic Survey discusses the key fiscal developments, inflation, macroeconomic factors and other economic factors in detail, providing a concrete indicator for economic performance during the fiscal year.

Who prepares Economic Survey?

The Chief Economic Advisor and his team prepares Economic Survey and later it is presented in both houses of Parliament a day before the announcement of the Union Budget.

Why Economic Survey is presented before the union budget?

In 1950-51, the first Economic Survey was presented. Until 1964, it was presented along with the Union Budget. It was subsequently delinked and made a standalone exercise.

Why is it important?

The main gist of the Economic Survey is to raise awareness among citizens about economic policies and their impact by providing data and analysis in a comprehensive way. It reviews economic progress and issues over the past 12 months and essentially details the performance of major developmental schemes introduced by the government.

Where to get Economic survey 2020?

How to download Economic Survey PDF?

You can download the Economic survey 2020 in PDF format on the official “https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/” tomorrow after the Survey is tabled in the Parliament. Each and every detail of the Economic Survey 2020 will be uploaded on this portal tomorrow (January 31).

You can download the Economic Survey of India 2020 by following simple steps. You need to go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/. Here you will get the Economic Survey 2020. You will also get Economic Surveys of previous years.