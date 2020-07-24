To create jobs outside big cities, Snapdeal opens customer care centre in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Snapdeal opens customer care centre in Shimla to create more jobs

In a big move to create job opportunities outside big cities, new Delhi-based e-commerce giant Snapdeal has opened a customer care center in Shimla. The center in Himachal Pradesh capital is expected to handle bulk calls during the coming festival season. "We are proud @snapdeal to be creating job opportunities outside the big cities. Talent is everywhere and eCommerce is going to be such a positive force to unlock potential for," co-founder and CEO Kunal Bahl tweeted, sharing the news.

“The decision to locate our new call center facility in Shimla is part of our on-going efforts to create more employment and enterprise opportunities outside the metro cities. We believe that the increasing digitalisation and improved connectivity offers the right impetus to stimulate economic activities in smaller cities, which will ensure that the gains from the growth of e-commerce are spread all over the country," a spokesperson for Snapdeal was quoted as saying.

Snapdeal has seen an upward tick with sales of do-it-yourself (DIY) products and repairing tools leading the pack. Sales of such products have increased both in the metros and tier-II cities.

Snapdeal currently has a large proportion of buyers from non-metro cities. It has been a big positive factor for Snapdeal because e-commerce has played an even more crucial role in smaller cities given the constraints in the offline supply chains.

Snapdeal has 5,00,000-plus registered sellers on its platform with more than 213 million listings.

