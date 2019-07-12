Friday, July 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. SBI IMPS charges on fund transfer waived off

SBI IMPS charges on fund transfer waived off

The State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, has waived off the IMPS charge on fund transfer. Now, the IMPS charges will be free from August 1, 2019. SBI IMPS charges will be Nil for the users who want to transfer funds through YONO, internet banking and mobile banking.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2019 16:11 IST
SBI IMPS charges on fund transfer waived off 

SBI IMPS charges on fund transfer waived off 

The State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, has waived off the IMPS charge on fund transfer. Now, the IMPS charges will be free from August 1, 2019. SBI IMPS charges will be Nil for the users who want to transfer funds through YONO, internet banking and mobile banking. 

Earlier, SBI had waived off the NEFT, RTGS transaction charges for the transfer of funds by the users effective July 1, 2019. 

From August 1, 2019, there will be zero charges for SBI IMPS, NEFT, RTGS use on net banking and YONO. 

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is an instant interbank electronic fund transfer service through mobile phones. It is being extended through other channels like ATM, Internet Banking etc.         

Also Read: SBI home loan gets cheaper from today. Check details here

Also Read: SBI branch manager, 4 others booked for swindling deposits in Muzaffarnagar

Also Read: SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: State Bank to announce prelims result in July; check details            

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWorld needs Indo-US 'mahagathbandhan', says Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga Next Story  