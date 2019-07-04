Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
SBI branch manager, 4 others booked for swindling deposits in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar Published on: July 04, 2019 14:51 IST
An SBI branch manager and four others have been booked for allegedly swindling crores of rupees from customers' accounts in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was lodged in this connection by the bank's regional manager, Mukesh Kumar, on Wednesday, Station House Officer Jitender said, adding the police was investigating the matter.

The accused are Kakrauli Branch Manager Chander Mohan Sharma, Field Officer Rakesh Sharma, Cashiers Virbahadur and Ravinder Dayal, and canteen contractor Manoj Kumar, the SHO said.

The bank suspended four of its officials involved in the case last week, he said. The alleged fraud surfaced after many account holders, most of them farmers, staged a demonstration claiming that money was withdrawn from their accounts using fake vouchers.

The SBI has replaced entire staff members of the branch concerned and formed a team comprising the bank officials to verify the charges.

