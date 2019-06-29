SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: State Bank to announce prelims result in July; check details

Image Source : FACEBOOK SBI PO Prelims Result 2019

The State Bank of India is expected to announce SBI PO 2019 (probationary officers) prelims result 2019 in July first week. The results will be available on the SBI website's career section -- sbi.co.in/careers. The country's largest bank had conducted SBI PO 2019 prelims exam on June 8, 9, 15 and June 16.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of sbi.co.in. Go to the 'career' section. The result link will be available on the screen. Enter your log-in credentials. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a print out of it.

SBI PO Prelims Expected Cut off 2019 will give a good idea about your performance in the SBI PO 2019 exam. Candidates, who feel that they might clear the SBI PO 2019 Prelims expected cut off, should start preparing for the SBI PO Mains 2019 exam.

After the results, the SBI will release SBI PO mains admit card 2019, following which the SBI PO Mains exam will be held on July 20. The SBI PO Mains 2019 exam, which will be of 200 marks, will include both objective and descriptive questions. Candidates' will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in preliminary exam, mains exam and an interview.

