Fuel on fire! Petrol price tops Rs 91.59 mark in Bhopal. Check city wise rates

Petrol prices on Friday crossed the Rs 90-mark in Bhopal, at their new all-time high. On the other hand, diesel is at its highest since July, 2020. The petrol price in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today cost Rs 91.59 per litre, while Rs 90.34 in Mumbai.

The oil marketing companies have hiked the fuel prices around Rs 2 and Rs 3.50 respectively, which have risen by a quarter since early November.

Diesel is currently retailing at Rs 73.87 per litre in the capital, while petrol is retailing at Rs 83.71 per litre in Delhi.

Today's rate for diesel in other metro cities are as follows: Rs 80.51 in Mumbai, Rs 79.21 in Chennai and Rs 77.44 in Kolkata.

According to data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), petrol was selling at Rs 90.34 at pumps in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 9). Retail fuel prices in India are now the highest since October 2018.

The price of Brent crude has risen to almost $49 per barrel, its highest level since early March. The price of Brent crude crashed from $66 per barrel at the beginning of the year to $19 per barrel in April due to global restrictions on travel as countries shut down to control the transmission of the novel coronavirus, according to Indian Express report.

Here is break-up of charges in a litre of petrol in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices are paused for the fourth day after sixth straight day of hikes. Petrol and diesel prices were paused for the fourth day on Friday after sixth straight day of hikes. On Monday, petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, the sixth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.

