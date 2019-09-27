PAN-Aadhaar Linking: What will happen if you miss to link your PAN with Aadhaar by 30 Sept?

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: The deadline to link your PAN with your Aadhaar is September 30, 2019. All those PAN cards which are not linked with the Aadhaar card will become "inoperative" from October 1. Under Section 139AA (2), PAN number shall be deemed to be ‘invalid’ in case if a person fails to link it to the Aadhaar number.

If you have not linked your PAN with Aadhaar yet then you should do it now immediately without fail. You can link the two by visiting the income tax e-filing portal. Here are simple steps to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

The last date of linking Aadhaar number and PAN is September 30, 2019, was notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on March 31, 2019. However, the deadline was previously extended from August 31, 2017, to December 31, 2017, and subsequently to March 31, 2018, followed by June 30, 2018.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Unlinked PAN will be 'inoperative' after Sept 30

What if you miss linking PAN with Aadhaar Card before the deadline?

If your PAN is not linked with your Aadhaar, then from October 1 onwards your PAN will become inoperative.

For filing Income Tax Returns, Income Tax department has made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar card without which PAN might be declared inoperative by the tax department.

If PAN becomes invalid, you may not be able to use it for making financial transactions till you link it to Aadhaar.

Also, the returns will not be processed unless your PAN and Aadhaar are linked

Taxpayers who do not have valid PAN (Aadhaar linked) will not be able to avail the facility of getting into an e-assessment system of income tax, which is set to be launched on October 8.

Note: If you have not linked your PAN with Aadhaar yet then you should do it now immediately without fail. ou can link the two by visiting the income tax e-filing portal. Here are simple steps to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

ALSO READ: Attention Taxpayers! CBDT says person with no PAN, will not be able to avail THIS facility

1. Online linking of Aadhaar with PAN card

You can link the two by visiting the income tax e-filing portal. There are two ways – either without logging in to your account or by registering/logging in to your account.

A. Linking Aadhaar with PAN without logging to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

ii) Click on the link at the left side, which says ‘Link Aadhaar’

iii) Enter the required details, i.e. your PAN card number, Aadhaar number, your full name

iv) Verify your details and click on submit

v) The linking of your Aadhaar with PAN card will be confirmed from the UIDAI

B. Linking Aadhaar with PAN by logging in to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register/login to your account

ii) A pop-up window, prompting you to link your Aadhaar with PAN, will appear on the screen. You can go to the blue tab on the top bar named ‘Profile Settings’ and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’, in case you do not see the pop-up window

iii) Details that you already must have entered at the time of registering on to the portal will appear on the e-filing portal. You need to verify those details with that on your Aadhaar card

iv) Enter your Aadhaar card number, captcha code and click on ‘Link now’

v) You will receive a pop-up message, saying your Aadhaar has successfully been linked to your PAN card

ALSO READ: PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline ends on Sept 30: Here's what you must do

2. Linking your Aadhaar and PAN via SMS

Taxpayers can easily link their Aadhaar with PAN through an SMS, as notified by the Income Tax Department. You may follow the below steps for the same

i) Send an SMS from your registered mobile number to 567678 or 56161 (any one of the given two numbers)

ii) The SMS should be in the format - UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar>10-digit PAN

iii) You will receive a confirmation message once the procedure is successfully completed.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check status

If you have already linked your PAN number with Aadhaar. Then here are steps to check the status

Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Click on "Link Aadhaar" under the "Quick Links" section on left. On top of the new page, click on "Click here" option blinking in red and blue. Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status' The status of the linking is displayed in the next screen The website will show you the status of your PAN is linked to Aadhaar or not.

Income Tax Department's SMS Facility To Check Status:

To check the status of PAN-Aadhaar linking through SMS, the user needs to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permanent Account Number>

If the linking is successful, a message reading "Aadhaar...is already associated with PAN..in ITD database. Thank you for using our services."

ALSO READ: Attention! UIDAI brings new rules for change in Aadhaar; check details

ALSO READ: Aadhaar card users attention! UIDAI makes mandatory to take online appointment for THESE services