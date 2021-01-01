Image Source : GOOGLE Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 17 per cylinder

The Indian Oil Corporation has left the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders unchanged at existing levels on January 1. However, the commercial customers will have to shell out an additional Rs 17 per cylinder.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the price of non-subsidised LPG (14.2 kgs) remained at Rs 694 per cylinder. In Kolkata, people will have to shell out Rs 720.50 per cylinder and Rs 710 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation's website.

Those buying the commercial cylinders will pay Rs 1349 in Delhi, Rs 1410 in Kolkata, Rs 1297.50 in Kolkata and Rs 1463.50 in Chennai.

Indian Oil is the country's largest fuel retailer, supplies LPG. The government gives 12 cooking gas cylinders (14.2 kgs) each to households in a year at a subsidised rate.

