Lockdown 2.0: Enough stock of food, medicines, essential items in country, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is enough stock of food, medicines, essential items in the country as nation braces for lockdown 2.0

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in his televised address to the nation announced the lockdown extension in the country till May 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the people of India that there is enough stock of food, medicines and other essential items in the country. Shah asked state governments to ensure proper lockdown is implemented but check no one faces any problem. He also requested affluent people to come forward and help poor living nearby in this hour of crisis.

Taking it to Twitter, Amit Shah lauded all the state governments which are fighting the battle against coronavirus together with the Centre. He also said that people working in the health sector, police personnel, others are playing an important role amid coronavirus crisis in the country

Decision on economic activities resumption on April 20: PM Modi

Prime Minister has announced the lockdown extension till May 3 adding all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored till April 20, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.

Coronavirus cases in India cross 10000-mark, over 339 dead

India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 10,363 including 339 deaths while 1,036 have recovered as per health ministry's latest figures. In the last 24-hours, India has witnessed a total of 1,211 new cases and 31 deaths, according to the latest data by the health ministry. Out of 10,363-figure, it includes 8,988 active cases, 1035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India with confirmed coronavirus cases above 2,300-mark while 160 people have died. Mumbai has been badly hit due to COVID-19 outbreak as total positive cases in the city has surged to 1,540. After Maharashtra, it's Delhi where coronavirus positive cases have crossed 1,500-mark including 28 deaths while 30 people have recovered after getting infected with the coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,173 including 11 deaths.

In another development, Shah has directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to stop all the cross-border movement across the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders amid COVID-19 outbreak.

