Decision on economic activities resumption on April 20, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Lockdown Extension: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced to extend lockdown in the country till May 3, to curb the further spread of coronavirus. PM Modi also added that economic activities will resume partially in selected areas across the country but with 'certain conditions'. PM Narendra Modi said that the coronavirus situation in the states will be strictly monitored till April 20. States, where there are no hotspots, could get a green signal from the govt to resume key economic activities, with strict guidelines.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," PM Modi said.

The detailed guidelines on nationwide lockdown, which will continue till May 3, will be issued tomorrow and focus would be on providing some relief to the poor and needy class.

"While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems, said PM Modi.

"Hotspots have been identified. Containment zones are also under scanner. We cannot let more hotspots to originate. Hence, there will be more strictness in next one week," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, after announcing the extension of nationwide lockdown. Prime Minister Modi's decision comes after his consultation with all the chief ministers, his cabinet colleagues, expert doctors and officers/workers on the ground.

Meanwhile, exporters' body FIEO on Monday urged the home ministry to implement suggestions made by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to resume limited activity in certain identified industries with reasonable safeguards.

The DPIIT in a series of recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs has suggested permitting limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment, with reasonable safeguards.

According to the DPIIT recommendations, certain industries which can be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis include telecom equipment and components including optical fibre cable; compressor and condenser units; steel and ferrous alloy mills; spinning and ginning mills, power looms; defence; cement plants; pulp and paper units; fertilizer plants; paints; plastic; automotive units; gems and jewellery; and all units in SEZs and EOUs.

CII recommends restart of the economy based on employment factors

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has also recommended to re-start the economy based on certain restrictions. "A calibrated and safe exit from the lockdown, subject, of course, to considerations being given to the geographical spread of COVID in the country, would be a practical approach. This is an evolving situation and therefore, we should be open to alter our approach as we go along," CII said in its report. CII has submitted a detailed strategy on exiting the lockdown.

