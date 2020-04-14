PM Modi announces lockdown 2.0 till May 3

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on coronavirus lockdown in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in-country would be extended till May 3. Prime Minister Modi's decision comes after his consultation with all the chief ministers, his cabinet colleagues, expert doctors and officers/workers on the ground. Addressing the nation on road ahead for lockdown, Modi said till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.

PM Modi announces coronavirus lockdown extension till May 3, 2020 | Highlights

PM Modi said India took the decision to impose a 21-day complete lockdown when coronavirus cases were around 550. If lockdown would not have been imposed in India, then the country would have been in a disastrous state.

People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice, Modi said.

While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central and all states are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems, PM Modi added.

India is in a much better position than some of the other big and developed nations where coronavirus cases are 25-30% more than India, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said even when India did not have a single corona patient, India had begun screening passengers from COVID-19 affected countries. India did not wait for the problem to escalate, rather, as soon as the problem appeared, we tried to stop it by taking swift decisions. I can't imagine what the situation would have been if such quick decisions were not taken, the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, several states in the country have already extended their lockdown period for 15 days - till April 30, in order to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a meeting via video conferencing, with the chief ministers of various states. It was reported that the leaders of the states and the prime minister had decided to extend the lockdown period for another 15 days. An official announcement on the same was, however, awaited.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janata curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Also Read | Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation

Also Read | 'No one should face hunger', Sonia Gandhi writes suggestions to PM Modi amid coronavirus crisis​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage