Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 10 AM tomorrow

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on April 14, 2020 (tomorrow). In his address, the prime minister is expected to make major announcements on the ongoing lockdown in the country, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. "Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the Prime Minister's office confirmed on Twitter.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday.

On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

