Image Source : GOOGLE Jio towers vandalism: Reliance moves Punjab & Haryana HC seeking govt's intervention, blames 'rivals'

Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

"The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals," it alleged.

Latest Business News