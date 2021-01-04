Monday, January 04, 2021
     
  Jio towers vandalism: Reliance moves Punjab & Haryana HC seeking govt's intervention, blames 'rivals'

Jio towers vandalism: Reliance moves Punjab & Haryana HC seeking govt's intervention, blames 'rivals'

Reliance has moved a petition in Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2021 10:45 IST
Jio towers vandalism: Reliance moves Punjab & Haryana HC seeking govt's intervention, blames 'rivals'

Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, in a petition mentioned to be filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court today, has sought urgent intervention of government authorities to bring a complete stop to illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants.

"These acts of violence have endangered the lives of thousands of employees and caused damage and disruption to the vital communications infrastructure," the company said in a statement.

"The miscreants indulging in vandalism have been instigated and aided by vested interests and our business rivals," it alleged.

