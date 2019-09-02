HDFC Bank BIG expansion: 47 new branches to come up in Rajasthan

Private sector lender HDFC bank on Monday said it will open 47 new branches in the state this financial year.

The bank currently has a network of 181 branches and 367 ATMs with a 20 lakh customer base in the state.

"We will be opening 47 new branches in the current fiscal year. Of them, 20 branches will become operational in next one or two months," Jasmeet Singh Anand, head of HDFC's branch banking in the state, told reporters here.

The bank has completed 20 years of operations in the state.

"Over the past 20 years, the Bank has not only helped contribute towards economic development and employment generation but also brought about rural upliftment and sustainable change through various social initiatives," he said.

On August 1, the bank launched '20 Saal Bemisaal' campaign and a car rally, which will visit multiple locations of Jaipur to educate people on sound banking practices.

"We also aim to generate awareness on digital transaction among traders, shopkeepers and customers under the campaign," Anand said.