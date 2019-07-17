Image Source : (TWITTER/@15THFINCOM) Government extends 15th Finance Commission's term by a month till November 30

The government on Wednesday extended the 15th Finance Commission's term by a month till November 30, and broadened the ambit of its recommendation to include funds for defence and internal security, an official statement said.

The government on November 27, 2017, notified the 15th Finance Commission, headed by N K Singh, to suggest, among other things, the formula for devolution of funds to states by the Centre for five years commencing April 1, 2020.

"Cabinet approves extension of the term of the Fifteenth Finance Commission up to 30th November, 2019; approves Amendment in the Terms of Reference for the Fifteenth Finance Commission to address concerns regarding funds for defence and internal security," an official tweet said.

#Cabinet approves extension of the term of the Fifteenth Finance Commission up to 30th November, 2019; approves Amendment in the Terms of Reference for the FifteenthFinance Commission to address concerns regarding funds for defence and internal security@15thFinCom — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) July 17, 2019

The commission was scheduled to finalise its report by October 30 this year.

ALSO READ: Top 10 points about 7th Pay Commission all central government employees should know

ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: These government employees to get salary hike benefit without promotion