7th Pay Commission: These government employees to get salary hike benefit without promotion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the first Union Budget of Modi Sarkar 2.0 in the Parliament on Friday. In a major development, Paramilitary Force personnel are likely to get great relief from the Central government as their salaries are likely to get a huge hike.

According to reports, PM Modi cabinet on Wednesday has approved a proposal according to which Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officers will be given organized cadre status. Through this status, they will be eligible to get a variety of benefits, including Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU).

According to the statement of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), "Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has given green signal to the offer of the status of Organized Group 'A' Service (OGAS) to CAPF group 'A' executive cadre officers. They will also get the benefit of the expansion of non-functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) and Non-Functional Selection Grade (NFSG). "

This proposal comes after the Supreme Court directed the center to provide salary hike to CAPF officials as well because IPS, IAS, IRS, and IFS officers are already in line to get an appraisal.

The NFFU makes officers eligible to get salary hike in case of non-promotion (due to lack of vacancy). If reports are to be believed, due to Centre's decision, those officers who have been employed as well as retired after 2006 from the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB, which come under CAPF or Paramilitary Forces will be benefited.

As those officers will come under the Staffing Scheme of the Center, it is also said that there will be better chances of appointments of these officers and they will also get transportation, house rent, travel, and dearness allowance.

