‘Land of Opportunities’: At Dubai Expo 2020, PM Modi invites global investors to invest in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually addressed the Dubai Expo 2020 and urged the global leaders to come and invest in India. Terming India as a "land of opportunities", PM Modi said, “Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia."

In his video message, the prime minister said, "India is a powerhouse of talent and is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation."

"Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups," he said.

Referring to the theme of India's pavilion -- 'Openness, Opportunity and Growth' -- Modi said today's India is one of the most open countries in the world -- open to learning, perspectives, innovation and investment.

"That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation. Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia," he said.

There is opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress, Modi said, urging investors to come to India and explore these opportunities.

"India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he said.

Over the last seven years, the government of India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth, he said.

"We will keep doing more to continue this trend," he added.

Underlining that India is famous for its vibrancy and diversity, Modi said the country has different cultures, languages, cuisines, forms of art, music and dance.

"This diversity is reflected in our pavilion.... India's pavilion will showcase the best of India across these multiple areas. It will also showcase investment opportunities in multiple sectors like health, textiles, infrastructure, services and more," the prime minister said.

Noting that the main theme of the Expo 2020 is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', Modi said the spirit of this theme is also seen in India's efforts as it moves ahead to create a New India.

"I would also like to congratulate the Government of UAE for organising the Expo 2020 in a splendid way. This expo is also testimony to the resilience of mankind against the once-in-a-century pandemic," he said.

Welcoming people to the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Modi said this is a historic event as it is the first one to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

"India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in the Expo. I am sure the Expo will go a long way in further building our deep and historical relations with UAE, and with Dubai," he said.

Modi also conveyed greetings on behalf of the government and people of India to UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Al Nahyan.

"I would also like to convey hearty congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Let me also express my best wishes to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He has been instrumental in the progress we have achieved in our strategic partnership," Modi said.

He said he looks forward to continuing the work for the progress and prosperity of both countries.

"As India celebrates 75 years of Independence in the form of Amrit Mahotsav, we invite everyone to visit the India Pavilion and capitalise on the opportunities in the resurgent New India. Let us make the world a much better place to live with Sabka Saaath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," Modi said in his remarks on the occasion.

The Expo 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opened on Friday and will conclude on March 31, 2022.

(with PTI inputs)

