DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on aluminium, zinc coated items from 3 nations

DGTR recommends antidumping duty on aluminium, zinc coated items from 3 nations

The commerce ministry's dumping probe arm DGTR has recommended antidumping duty on aluminium and zinc coated flat products from China, Vietnam and Korea to guard domestic players from cheap imports, according to a notification. It has recommended duty in the range of USD 14.3-173.1 per tonne on the imports.

"Antidumping duty is recommended to be imposed...on all imports of subject goods originating in or exported from these countries," the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said in a notification. After completing the probe into the alleged dumping, the directorate concluded that aluminium and zinc coated flat products have been exported to India from these three countries below its normal value, which has resulted in dumping.

"The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to dumping," it added. JSW Steel Coated Products had filed an application before the DGTR for imposition of antidumping duty on the imports. The directorate on the basis of sufficient evidence submitted by the applicant had initiated an investigation in April last year.

The product offers resistance to corrosion, and is used in many applications and sectors including infrastructure projects, solar power projects, roofing, walling decking, cladding and framing, white goods and appliances, furniture and substrate for colour coated steel. The finance ministry will take the final call to impose the duty.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.

