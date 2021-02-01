Image Source : PTI Budget 2021: Here's what Sitharaman announced for education sector

In her key announcements of Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala said that 15,000 schools will be strengthened as per National Education Policy while 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs.

The finance minister also announced that a Central University will be set in the Leh, Ladakh to facilitate students who belong from the union territory.

Besides, Rs 38 crore will be allocated for Eklavya Schools to provide quality education to the tribal and underprivileged students.

In her Budget speech, Sitharaman also proposed to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth.

