7th Pay Commission: DA, DR resumption from July 1? Finance Ministry responds

7th Pay Commission: The Finance Ministry has clarified that it has not issued any notice on resumption of Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for Central government pensioners from July 2021.

Sharing a picture of an "office memorandum" that talked of the resumption of DA and DR from next month, the Finance Ministry said, "A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This OM is #FAKE. No such OM has been issued by GOI."

Last year, the ministry announced a freeze on the hike in DA and DR till July 2021.

On Saturday, Congress accused the Union government of adopting a malevolent approach towards scores of Central government employees, Army staff and pensioners with regard to the payment of dearness allowance (DA) and demanded immediate repayment of arrears.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said that on April 23, 2020, the government had kicked the people's stomachs by cutting Rs 37,500 crore, which was admittedly payable as DA by the 7th Pay Commission to 115 lakh army staff, pensioners from the armed forces, and serving employees and pensioners of the Central government.

Sources said that Government may soon take a call whether to resume DA, and DR from next month or extend the moratorium on payment by another six months.

