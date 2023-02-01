Budget 2023: EVs, mobile phones - What all will become cheap as govt reduces customs duty

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget 2023

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her 5th and last full budget of the Modi government in its present term. The government announced a reduction in customs duty on several products and services which will further reduce the prices of several electronic goods. "I propose to reduce the number of basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13 per cent. As a result, there are minor changes in the basic customs duties, cesses, and surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles," the Finance Minister said. FULL COVERAGE

Here's what gets cheaper:

Lithium-ion batteries

Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs

Electric kitchen chimney

Parts of TV panels

Denatured ethyl alcohol

Acid-grade fluorspar

Domestic manufacture of shrimp

Seeds used in the manufacture of diamonds

