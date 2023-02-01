Budget 2023: Govt increases income tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh per annum | 5 major announcements

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget 2023

Budget 2023: In a big relief for the common man, the Modi government on Wednesday increased the personal income tax rebate to Rs 7 lakh per annum in the new tax regime. The income tax rebate is part of 5 major announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the first budget of 'Amrit Kaal'. The Finance Minister announced a reduction in tax slabs to five from existing six in the new tax structure, raising the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh. FULL COVERAGE

5 major announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman on Income Tax in Budget 2023:

1) New personal Income Tax slab:

0 to Rs 3 lakhs - Nil

Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%

Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%

Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%

Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20%

Above 15 Lakhs - 30%

2) An individual with an income of Rs 15 lakh will have to pay Rs 1.5 lakh tax down from Rs 1.87 lakh under the new tax structure.

3) The government has proposed to reduce the highest surcharge rate from 37 per cent to 25 per cent in the new tax regime.

5) The Modi government has made the new tax structure a default tax scheme.

The Finance Minister said the Budget for 2023-24 hopes to build on the foundation of the previous budget and blueprint for India@100. This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal, she said.

This is the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024.

