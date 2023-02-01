Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2023: Government announces 157 new nursing colleges, loan, training and more to boost education sector

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of 'Amrit Kal' in Parliament today. Although it was the 10th budget presentation of the Modi government. Her red Bahi Khata included a lot of projects to boost the Indian Education system. Youth, Females, Common man, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe were the main focus of the Budget 2023, she claimed. The budget presentation by the Union Finance Minister depicted the strategy to enhance and promote quality education in the nation incorporating every level. The government has prioritized youth and employment for the upcoming session.

Loan and Training for youth

Nirmala stated that FY 2023-24 has incorporated the growth of the youths and employment will be the main focus. The government has promised loan and training to the youth.

National Digital Library

The govenrment has promised a national digital library for children and adolescents to facilitate the availability of quality books.

157 new nursing colleges

Union Finance Minister announced 157 new nursing colleges to be established in core locations.

Skill India International Centres

She further announced that 30 Skill India International Centre will be set up across different states to skill the youths

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0

To skill lakhs of youth in India, the government has provided to launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna 4.0

Centres for artificial intelligence

Union Finance Minister announced that a total of three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence will be developed in top education institutions.

Pan India national apprenticeship scheme

FM Sitharaman said that Direct Benefit Transfer will be rolled out under a pan-India national apprenticeship scheme to extend support to around 47 lakh youths in 3 years.

