Budget 2023: Government promises to hire 38,800 teachers for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the 10th Union Budget under the Modi government. This is the first budget of the 'Amrit kal.' While the budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman claimed hiring 38,800 teachers for the 740 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.

Presenting the last full Budget of the second term of the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the general elections in 2024, she said a national digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books. She also said the Centre will provide Rs 5,300 crore in assistance to the drought-prone central region of Karnataka.

Further, the PM Awas Yojana outlay has been hiked by 66 percent to Rs 79,000 crore, she added. Sitharaman also announced an increased capital outlay for infrastructure to spur private investment.

