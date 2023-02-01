Budget 2023: 'PM Awas Yojana' allocation raised by 66% to provide houses to poor | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Budget 2023: 'PM Awas Yojana' allocation raised by 66% to provide houses to poor

Union Budget 2023: During her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a big announcement to provide affordable houses to the people of the country. Presenting the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, she said that the outlay for 'Prime Minister Awas Yojana' (PMAY) is being enhanced by 66% to over Rs. 79,000 crores. This comes as a boost to the poor strata of the country, who struggle for basic amenities.

In the financial year 2022-23, the Finance Minister had allocated Rs 48,000 crore for the PMAY. The objective of this scheme is to provide houses to all the people in the country. Under this scheme, the government provided money to those who do not have permanent houses.

BUDGET 2023: FULL COVERAGE

About Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Union, as well as state governments, allocate different targets in every financial year. While preparing the list under the housing scheme, it is checked that the beneficiary does not have any motorized two-wheeler or three-wheeler. Along with this, several other standards have been fixed to list people under this scheme.

According to reports, lakhs of people in the country have benefitted out of this scheme so far. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1.30 lakh is given to the beneficiaries of the hilly areas, while, people of plain areas are given Rs 1.20 lakh to make their houses.

ALSO READ: Budget 2023: Government announces 157 new nursing colleges, loan, training and more to boost education sector

In an attempt to highlight the "pro-people" measures of the Union Budget 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a 12-day nationwide on Wednesday, February 1. According to the party leaders, BJP leader Sushil Modi will coordinate the campaign which will culminate on February 12.

Latest Business News