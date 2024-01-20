Video: Stage collapses as Bihar leader criticises Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' event, ex-MP among injured

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV A stage in a Bihar village near Gaya district collapsed when a leader started criticising Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha.

Bihar: A stage at a public program in Bihar's Dihuri village suddenly collapsed on Friday when one of the speakers started criticising the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The incident took place during Pasmanda Darshith Mahasangan in Gaya. The leaders present at the event also observed the 51st death anniversary of freedom fighter Abdul Qaum Ansari.

Organisers had set up a big stage for the Mahasangan event. Former MP Ali Anwar was also one of the attendees.

Initially, the event was taking place smoothly, however, it collapsed when a speaker started criticising the date of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Former MP Ali Anwar and others received injuries

Former MP Ali Anwar was also among the leaders who fell down from the stage and received minor injuries. Everything happened so quickly that the leaders present on the stage did not get any chance to escape. There were about seven to eight people present on the stage when this incident happened.

