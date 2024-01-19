Amit Shah never said NDA's doors are closed for Nitish Kumar: JDU's Ashok Choudhary sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHOKCHOUDHAARY JD(U) Minister Dr Ashok Choudhary (Centre)

Bihar: Janata Dal (United) Minister Dr. Ashok Choudhary has sparked fresh speculations saying Union Home Minister Amit Shah never said that the doors of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are closed for Nitish Kumar.

Ashok Choudhary made this remark after Amit Shah in an interview to a Rajasthan newspaper said that they will consider if anyone would send a proposal to join the NDA.

Amit Shah was asked whether the doors of NDA are open for its former allies like Nitish Kumar and others if they wish to return, the Home Minister said that in politics decisions are not made on the basis of if or but... if someone will send a proposal to join NDA, then they will consider it.

Nobody in BJP wants Nitish Kumar, says BJP MLA Prem Kumar

Responding to Ashok Choudhary's statement, BJP MLA Prem Kumar has said that nobody in the BJP wants Nitish Kumar back in the NDA. We have carried him on our shoulders for so long... gave him five chances... Amit Shah has said it publicly... Ashok Choudhary is just making up things... BJP remains firm on its stand as people are with us.

Further speaking on whether Nitish Kumar will once again change sides, Ashok Choudhary said, "...we are not going anywhere... Nitish Kumar is our asset and the people of Bihar know that he has done work."

On Lalu Yadav's meeting with Nitish Kumar, Choudhary said that they are part of our alliance, so meetings continue, nothing new in this.

Speaking on seat-sharing in NDA, he said that seat-sharing has not been done by them (NDA) also as there is a fight too.

