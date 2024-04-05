'Pappu Yadav is not I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate from Purnia,' says Congress Bihar unit president Akhilesh Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress Bihar unit president Akhilesh Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar Congress chairman Akhilesh Singh has made a statement saying that Pappu Yadav, who filed his nomination for Purnia seat, is not a Congress or I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate.

Pappu Yadav, who recently switched from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to Congress, has remained vocal about contesting from Purnia seat in Bihar saying the place is close to his heart.

However, after Pappu Yadav filed his nomination, Congress' state unit chief said that out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, nine have been allotted to the Congress party, 26 for RJD and remaining five for other alliance partners. Apart from this, if anyone is filing or have filed their nomination then they are neighter Congress or I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates.

Pappu Yadav files nomination from Purnia

Days after merging his Jan Adhikar Party with the Congress, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar on Thursday.

After the merger with the Congress, Pappu Yadav was hoping to be fielded as the party nominee from Purnea.

However, after the seat went to the RJD as part of the seat-sharing arrangement between the Mahagathbandhan partners in Bihar, Pappu Yadav filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on Thursday.

The move has come as a big blow to the RJD candidate from Purnea, Bima Bharti, as she was expecting a one-to-one fight with the NDA nominee. But with Pappu Yadav also throwing his hat into the ring now, the contest has turned into a triangular fight which might give the NDA nominee an edge.

Addressing a gathering after filing his papers on Thursday, Pappu Yadav said, “I don’t know what problem Lalu Prasad Yadav has with me. When I met him, I assured him that I would support his son (Tejashwi Yadav). Yet, he along with some Congress leaders cheated me. I merged my party with the Congress on its insistence, yet they conspired against me to finish my political career.”

“I know you have a problem with me, but what was the problem with Kanhaiya Kumar or former Kerala Governor Nikhil Kumar? Why were they denied tickets? Mohammad Shahabuddin dedicated his entire life to build the RJD, yet you denied a ticket to his wife Hina Shahab. Will you fight communal forces like this,” Pappu Yadav asked.

“I did not merge my party with the Congress for the elections. I did it to fight the communal forces. I will not leave Purnea till the end of my life. I will also not drift from the ideology of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi till my last breath,” he claimed.

