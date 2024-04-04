'I was tortured...': Pappu Yadav breaks down while addressing gathering in Bihar's Purnia | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pappu Yadav addresses a gathering in Bihar's Purnia district.

After being denied a ticket by the Congress, former MP Pappu Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as an independent candidate. Addressing a gathering after filing his nomination paper, Yadav broke down and urged people to not make any mistake this time and vote for him in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

What did Pappu Yadav say?

"...I was being tortured for the last 14 days...Don't make any mistake this time...The people of Purnea have always supported Pappu Yadav above caste and creed...I have always supported Congress and will continue to do so in future as well...," he added. Yadav said he filed his nomination because "people in Purnea wanted me to contest". "I will keep fighting for the welfare of the people of Purnea, Seemanchal and Bihar," he said.

Pappu Yadav had won the Purnea seat thrice in the 1990s. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Bima Bharati already filed her nomination papers from the Purnea constituency in the presence of RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday. Pappu Yadav, who has been an independent MP from Purnea twice, was demanding a ticket from the Congress Party.

Pappu Yadav merged his party with Congress

It is worth noting that the former MP Pappu Yadav, who merged his Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) with the Congress, was adamant about contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Purnia constituency, the seat given to the RJD as per the agreement reached by the alliance. His stand has put pressure on the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, including Purnia, in the upcoming elections. Pappu Yadav has even urged RJD supremo Lalu Yadav to reconsider his decision regarding Purnia and give it to the Congress since the RJD announced that it would field former minister and Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati from the seat.

