Purnea Lok Sabha seat: Pappu Yadav targets Tejashwi ahead of filing nomination, asks 'shed hate politics'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Pappu Yadav

Former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Thursday targeted Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, ahead of filing his nomination from the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, asking him to shed hate politics.

Yadav is stuck to his stand of contesting from Bihar's Purnea Lok Sabha seat despite ally RJD's Bima Bharti filing her nomination papers.

"...From the last 14 days, people are asking, what about Purnea? what about Pappu Yada? I have won the hearts and I will get the blessings as well. I said the same thing to Lalu Yadav with folded hands," he said ahead of his scheduled to file nomination in the Purnea seat.

Purnea never let me lose and stands firm with me and it'll be suicidal for me if I leave this place, Yadav said adding he will work to strengthen the I.N.D.I.A bloc and he will aslo work for the Lalu Yadav's daughters.

"I will ask Tejashwi Yadav to shed the politics of hate. I always expect the blessings of Lalu Yadav," he said.

I received a call from the RJD leader that I should contest from Madhepura, but I said that if I can contest on the RJD symbol, but from Purnea only and RJD can shift Bima Bharti to Madhepura, Yadav said.

Earlier, in a post on X, he said, "Tomorrow, everybody please come to give your blessings during the filing of nomination. Pappu Yadav will be in the fray for Purnea's dignity. Some people are so angry with Purnea that they will do anything to insult her. My mother Purnea will respond by making them lose their deposits on April 26 (date of voting)."

Meanwhile, Bharti, who joined the RJD less than a month ago, was accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy chief minister and heir apparent of Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, while filing her nomination papers.

Tejashwi Yadav also addressed a rally at Purnea, urging people to vote for Bharti, a former minister and sitting MLA who recently quit the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Pappu Yadav has been asserting that he will contest from the seat he had won thrice in the 1990s, with the claim of "assurances" from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's alleged 'sexist' remarks against Hema Malini irks BJP | VIDEO