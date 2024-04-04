Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's alleged 'sexist' remarks against Hema Malini irks BJP | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Haryana Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for reportedly making "sexist" remarks against its MP Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party (Congress) is misogynistic and abhors women.

BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which Surjewala is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician at a public event.

"Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general," he said adding that this is the most disgusting description someone can come up with.

"This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," he said, sharing the video clip of Surjewala.

Addressing the people at a program organised in Kaithal, Haryana, Surjewala said that you people make us MLAs and MPs so that we can raise the voice of the people in the Parliament.

"Here is no Hema Malini that one can...no film star. We also respect Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra and is our daughter-in-law. These people can be film stars. But, we are not like them. You make me or Gupta ji an MP-MLA so that we can serve you."

Malini is the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

