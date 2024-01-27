Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps political circles guessing about next move, BJP and Congress call meetings today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar turmoil: Amid crisis in the Bihar politics that was triggered by the speculations of Nitish Kumar severing his ties from the Opposition ranks just months ahead of the general elections, the BJP has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs in Patna on Saturday (January 27), aiming to discuss the current political scenario and also the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Congress, on the other hand, has called a meeting of party MLAs in Purnea at 2 pm today, however, the party says that it does not have anything to do with the ongoing developments.

Sources said yesterday that Nitish Kumar is all set to ditch the Opposition ranks and will once again join hands with the BJP in run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

What did the BJP say on the Nitish Kumar episode?

According to Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary, today’s meeting will deliberate on the party's strategy for the general elections. When asked about speculations that the BJP is ready to give Nitish Kumar another chance at the NDA, Choudhary told reporters, “No such thing has been discussed at our level”.

However, senior BJP leader and MP Sushil Modi, who flew down from the national capital to the state capital yesterday, said that no door is permanently closed for anyone in politics.

“No door is closed in politics. The door can be opened if needed,” he said.

Congress calls separate meeting

Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has called a meeting of party MLAs and former legislators in Purnea at 2pm today. He denied reports about the meeting being related to any of the latest political turmoil in the state.

"Yes, all Congress MLAs (present and former) and senior party leaders are meeting in Purnea tomorrow to discuss preparations related to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' of Rahul Gandhi when it enters Bihar on January 29," Khan said.

The Yatra is scheduled to enter Bihar on January 29 and the first public meeting will be held in Kishanganj on the same day, followed by more rallies on January 30 and 31 in Purnea and Katihar, respectively.

Sources had earlier said that Nitish Kumar would not join the Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra when it enters the stage, and rather share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he travels to Bihar to address a public meeting next month.

