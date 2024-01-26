Friday, January 26, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar LIVE: Tejashwi holds key meet in Patna as Nitish Kumar likely to return in NDA, say sources
Live now

Bihar LIVE: Tejashwi holds key meet in Patna as Nitish Kumar likely to return in NDA, say sources

Amid the political turmoil in Bihar, BJP MLA from Barh in Patna district, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, claimed that Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar might shake hands with the BJP within the next 2-3 days.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2024 17:11 IST
Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha interacts with
Image Source : ANI Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha interacts with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at the official event in Raj Bhavan, Patna.

Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may once again switch sides and go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said. If Nitish Kumar dumps Lalu Yadav's RJD, part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress), then it will come as a big jolt for the I.N.D.I.A bloc's unity, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Speculations are rife that all is not well in the Mahagathbandhan especially after yesterday's episode when Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya put out a series of tweets targeting the chief minister after his remarks on dynasty politics. On Thursday, two key meetings were held -- one in Delhi chaired by Amit Shah and another in Patna chaired by Nitish Kumar. Though there has been no official confirmation on Nitish Kumar breaking ties with the I.N.D.I.A.

Live updates :Bihar Political Twist

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 26, 2024 5:09 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Akhilesh Yadav on whether Nitish Kumar will join NDA?

    On being asked if Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will be joining NDA, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "We hope that Nitish Kumar will not go to NDA. He will strengthen the INDIA alliance."

  • Jan 26, 2024 5:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Tejashwi Yadav calls key meeting in Patna

    Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has called a meeting of his close aides at his official residence in Patna. The meeting is currently underway.

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Was aware since starting that RJD-JDU alliance will fall apart, says Jitan Ram Manjhi

    On Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's absence at the official event in Raj Bhavan, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "I was aware since starting that the alliance (RJD-JD (U)) will fall apart like a deck of cards..."

    He further said that Tejashwi should've attended the Raj Bhavan event.

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Lalu asked Nitish Kumar to clear stand on I.N.D.I.A bloc, says RJD's Manoj Jha

    RJD MP Manoj Jha said that RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has asked the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to clear his stand over I.N.D.I.A bloc.

    He said that in the last one week there have been several news stories on social and mainstream media which are creating confusion about Nitish Kumar’s stand on I.N.D.I.A bloc.

    “As Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s Chief Minister, he is the right person to resolve the confusion. It will be in the interest of common people of Bihar to get this confusion resolved,” Jha said.

    Reportedly, Nitish Kumar is in constant touch with the BJP and speculation is rife that he may dump the RJD and other alliance partners again in coming days.

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:34 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Ask Tejashwi why didn't attend Raj Bhavan event, says Nitish Kumar

    When asked why Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav did not come for the official event at Raj Bhavan, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "Ask those who did not come."

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:33 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav skipping Raj Bhavan event

    On Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's absence at an official event in Raj Bhavan, Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "He (Tejashwi  Yadav) will tell about this (his absence at the event).

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:27 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Neither happy or unhappy, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh

    On Bihar CM & JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "I'm confident that central high command will take a decision as per the interest of the nation and party (BJP)... I am neither happy nor unhappy... I know that whatever the decision will be, I am a party worker and my job is to accept the decision of the party irrespective of what is inside my mind".

     

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:25 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Watch | Nitish Kumar interacts with BJP MLA and LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha at Raj Bhavan

    Amid talks that Nitish may quit Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar was seen interacting with Bihar LoP and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha at the official event in Raj Bhavan, Patna. Till now, no RJD leader has arrived at the event.

  • Jan 26, 2024 4:10 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nitish Kumar may resign as Bihar CM tomorrow

    Nitish Kumar may resign as Bihar Chief Minister on Saturday and once again side with the BJP, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May this year.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Bihar News

Latest News