Bihar LIVE: Tejashwi holds key meet in Patna as Nitish Kumar likely to return in NDA, say sources

Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may once again switch sides and go with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said. If Nitish Kumar dumps Lalu Yadav's RJD, part of Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress), then it will come as a big jolt for the I.N.D.I.A bloc's unity, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Speculations are rife that all is not well in the Mahagathbandhan especially after yesterday's episode when Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya put out a series of tweets targeting the chief minister after his remarks on dynasty politics. On Thursday, two key meetings were held -- one in Delhi chaired by Amit Shah and another in Patna chaired by Nitish Kumar. Though there has been no official confirmation on Nitish Kumar breaking ties with the I.N.D.I.A.