Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar CM with BJP's support in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc: Sources

Bihar politics: In a massive development amid speculations of a change in the Bihar politics, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will switch sides again and his party JDU will form the government with the BJP, sources said on Friday (January 26). This comes amid huge speculations of his quitting the I.N.D.I.A bloc with months to go for the Lok Sabha elections. A chain of events preceded the humongous turn of events in the Bihar politics which will also have an impact on the national arena in the general elections.

What happened in meeting in Amit Shah?

"JDU was discussed in the meeting of Bihar BJP leaders with Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda. State leaders gave feedback about the workers' stance on the issue of joining with JDU. In the meeting, the impact of Nitish's joining with BJP on the Lok Sabha elections was also discussed. Home Minister Amit Shah has also talked to Chirag Paswan on this issue. A meeting in this regard is also possible. Chirag does not want Nitish's support. The final decision will be taken within the next 24 hours," sources said.

According to sources, in the meeting of Bihar BJP leaders held yesterday at Amit Shah's residence, BJP leaders were informed about joining hands with Nitish Kumar.

"After Nitish's entry into NDA, the Chief Minister will remain Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM will be of the BJP. The party leadership took the decision in view of securing maximum seats from Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections," sources said.,

"There are two factions in Bihar BJP regarding forming government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Some leaders do not consider it better for the party to go along with Nitish's leadership. Although everyone has accepted the order of the top leadership of the party," they added.

BJP's Sushil Modi reacts

In a massive hint regarding a tactonic shift in Bihar politics, BJP leader Sushil Modi, who has repeatedly said that the doors of the BJP for the JDU has been shut, said that the door is not closed forever and it can be opened.

"As far as Nitish Kumar and JDU are concerned, the door is not always closed, the door also opens. In politics the door is not always kept closed. Politics is a game of possibilities. We are going to Patna. High command will take decision regarding Nitish Kumar," he said.

Swearing-in ceremony

According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on January 28. Notably, the Chief Minister had visited Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar on Tuesday, however, later it was clarified that it was a non-political meeting.

Chain of events

Recently, the Centre announced former Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur posthumously, after which Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an 'edited' post on X. He later took a swipe at the dynastic politics in a veiled reference to Lalu Yadav and Sonia Gandhi.

Lalu Yadav's second daughter Rohini Acharya deleted her recent tweets in which she indirectly hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after latter's remarks on dynastic politics. Rohini Acharya had put out three tweets on social media platform X, earlier Twitter, that appeared to be against Nitish Kumar, after the latter made comments on dynastic politics while addressing an event on Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary.

In a veiled jibe, Rohini Acharya said, "Some people declare themselves as socialist stalwarts but their ideology changes like the wind." "Often, people cannot see their own shortcomings but continue to throw mud at others with impudence," she wrote in another tweet.