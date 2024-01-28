'Nitish Kumar giving tough competition to chameleons in changing colours': Congress reacts to JDU chief's snub

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Soon after Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister, ditching the Opposition's grand alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Sunday (January 28) said that the JDU chief is giving "tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours". The party claimed that the BJP is orchestrating the "political drama" to divert attention from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being led by Rahul Gandhi. The remarks come shortly after Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the I.N.D.I.A bloc, which aims to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power at the Centre. Nitish Kumar is all set to join the NDA once again soon.

"Nitish Kumar, who frequently changes political partners, is giving tough competition to the chameleons in changing colours. It is quite clear that the Prime Minister and the BJP are scared of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and this political drama has been created to divert attention from it," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Congress President's 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram' remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he knew that Nitish Kumar would exit the alliance, adding "There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.

"Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the I.N.D.I.A bloc intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'," Kharge said.

What did Nitish Kumar say after resignation?

Bihar outgoing CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar says, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning, officials said. The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan. Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence. A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.

ALSO READ | Will leave I.N.D.I.A bloc to form new alliance: Nitish Kumar after resigning as Bihar CM

ALSO READ | Bihar crisis LIVE: Nitish Kumar quits I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, likely to join NDA