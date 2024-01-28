Nitish Kumar seeks time from Bihar Governor, likely to quit I.N.D.I.A bloc today: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar political crisis: Uncertainty hovering over Bihar politics in the last few days may finally end today (January 28) as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to submit his resignation to the Governor and form a new government with the BJP’s support by this evening, a source said. It was speculated that Nitish would dump the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago in a major blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc that is gasping to keep the Opposition flock together.

Nitish Kumar is likely to address a meeting of JD(U) legislators around 10 a.m. Sunday before going to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation, the source said. Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor in the first half today, sources said.

"Offices, including the Governor's secretariat, have been ordered to remain open on Sunday in view of the likelihood of hectic activities", the source added.

Notably, the Bihar CM has maintained deafening silence over his next move in the last few days since ever the rift in the Mahagathbandhan came out wide in the open.

On Saturday, the RJD held a key meet in Patna, where Lalu Yadav, his son and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and several other leaders participated, and took stock of the current situation in the state while also chalking out a future course of action.

After the meeting, RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha told reporters that "all leaders unanimously authorised the party supremo (Lalu Prasad) to take any decision regarding the developments that may take place today or tomorrow".

JDU hits out at Opposition bloc

Janata Dal (United)'s political adviser and spokesperson KC Tyagi said in the national capital yesterday that the I.N.D.I.A bloc was on the verge of collapse. He also alleged that the Congress leadership had repeatedly insulted Nitish Kumar who had brought all “anti-Congress” parties on a single platform in the Patna meeting of the Opposition in June last year.

"The I.N.D.I.A bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

Nitish Kumar’s likely return to the NDA fold

It will be the second volte-face by Kumar in less than 18 months, when he had dumped the BJP, accusing it of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U), and joined hands with the RJD-Congress combine, with which he had severed his ties in 2017.

The BJP leaders also held a meeting at the party office in Patna which was attended by MPs and members of the state legislature, besides in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde, and continued till late in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)

