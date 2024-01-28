Will leave I.N.D.I.A bloc to form new alliance: Nitish Kumar after resigning as Bihar CM

Follow us on Image Source : ANI JD(U) president Nitish Kumar

Bihar outgoing CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar says, "Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved..."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning, officials said. The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed, they said.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan. Kumar submitted his resignation after chairing a meeting with party MLAs at his official residence. A new government with the support of the BJP is likely to be in place by the evening, according to sources.