Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM again to join hands with BJP in big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD(U) national council meeting. (File photo)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar today once again resigned as Bihar Chief Minister as it broke ties with Mahagathbandhan (comprising RJD and Congress). He's likely to form the government with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again.

Nitish Kumar breaking ties with the grand alliance has also come as big jolt to the unity of the Opposition's bloc I.N.D.I.A. which was formed to take on BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, due to be held in April-May this year.

It's worth mentioning that Nitish Kumar was at the first place had taken the initiative to bring all the opposition parties together to take on the BJP in the forthcoming polls.

However, speculations were rife that he may switch sides once again after Lalan Singh was replaced by Nitish Kumar as party's chief in a key meeting that was held earlier this month.

ALSO READ | 'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain': Tejashwi Yadav amid tussle with Nitish Kumar