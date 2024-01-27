'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain': Tejashwi Yadav amid tussle with Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a programme in Patna.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has said that 'Bihar mein abhi khela hona baki hai' amid suspense whether Nitish Kumar will remain with the Mahagathbandhan or once again switch sides to join BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During the RJD meeting in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav told the party leaders that CM Nitish Kumar was and is respectable. Many things are not under his (Nitish Kumar) control. RJD's allies in the 'Mahagathbandhan' always respected the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister used to sit with me on the stage and ask, "What was there in Bihar before 2005?" I never reacted... Now, more people are with us. The work that was not done in two decades, we have done in a short time, be it jobs, caste census, increasing reservation, etc. 'Bihar mein abhi khel hona baki hain', sources said.

"Whatever will be the situation, we have to work for the public, go to people and make them aware about work done by our government like providing jobs, creating employment," Tejashwi Yadav told party leaders.

It's because of peoples' power, we are here and you are our strength... we have to work for the people and need to remain patient, he added.

Tejashwi acknowledged that transfer postings are taking place in the state since yesterday.

He further said that let us do whatever has to be done, we have to stay in the government and asked party leader not to comment anything till the situation becomes clear.

All not well in Mahagathbandhan

Amid speculations of a rift in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Friday attended the high tea ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the Republic Day with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD remaining conspicuous by absence.

The seat next to that of Kumar was occupied by senior JD(U) leader and minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary who removed the slip said to be bearing the name of Yadav before occupying the chair.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, sat next to Choudhary and he was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kumar. The high tea was organised on the occasion of Republic Day.

Though education minister Alok Kumar Mehta, who is also a national general secretary of the RJD, was among the attendees, Yadav and many other party leaders, including Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, did not turn up.

When Nitish Kumar was approached with queries about Yadav’s absence at the function, he gave a curt reply, “Ask those who did not turn up (jo nahin aaye unse puchhiye)”, and drove back to his official residence.

Speculations are rife that Kumar was unhappy with the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Congress and the RJD with three Left parties supporting the government from outside.

There are also rumours that he might be planning a return to the BJP-led NDA, though leaders of the saffron party have maintained that doors were “closed” for the JD(U) supremo. JD(U) leaders have also been maintaining that the party was “firmly with" the opposition bloc INDIA.

However, when Sinha was approached with queries by journalists after the function was over, he replied, “I am here in my capacity as the leader of the opposition. I have no knowledge about the truth behind the speculations. The BJP is a party in which decisions are taken collectively, by the leadership. We will all abide by whatever decision is taken”.

Notably, Sinha was also present at a meeting of Bihar BJP leaders held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi late Thursday night. He also declined to comment on the rumours of a rift in the 'Mahagathbandhan', saying “It is a question you should ask members of the coalition”.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh Yadav says 'off to a good start' with 11 strong seats in UP, Congress says deal not final yet